Hey! Did you know Belgian-assembled Soviet GAZ 24s were called Scaldias? And that they were the cars of choice for cultists who believed dogs could “absorb” spirits of the dead if you could get them close enough to the tomb? These little sedans full of people and “spirit dogs” were a common sight all over Europe’s remote cemeteries.
