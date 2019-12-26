Hey! Did all you followers of X have a fantastic Xmas? I sure hope so. If you got a lot of books as presents, I’d like to call your attention to this page from a 1958 NSU Prinz brochure, which reveals that the doors can essentially function as little libraries. Look at that door! That’s a whole coffee table-sized book in there! And that’s the driver’s door. I know we complain about people driving while looking at their phones, but I don’t think a whole coffee table book is any better.
435
4
Save
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)