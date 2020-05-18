Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Hello! Welcome to a thrilling new week! I think you’re really going to enjoy this one--we’ve made it from only the finest, choicest hours and days. To get it started, consider this image of an Opel Rekord Coupe, and how you could probably write a dissertation of the unsexy-to-sexy spectrum of how its two passengers are portrayed. Go get that doctorate!

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

