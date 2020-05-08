Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.

Full Race: '89 IMSA GTO GTU at Del Mar

Rory Carroll
Save

It’s day whatever of Covid-Time and here in Detroit, there are big fluffy snowflakes falling from the sky. Time to pull up an old race, and imagine I’m perched up in the stands, holding an icy Stroh’s and getting a nice sunburn while the turbos chirp and chatter below.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

If You Can Read This, Your New Jeep Wrangler Has Flipped Over

Unmasking The Columbia River's Mysterious Stealth Boats

This is What The U.S. Navy Wants in a Frigate for the 21st Century

Watch Red Bull's F1 Drivers Take A Tour Of The Netherlands