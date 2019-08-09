Friday is here! You know what that means, right? That’s the day we look at Winnebago upholstery choices and think of what they remind us of! Today’s example, this 1972 Winnebago Chieftain D-27 CL, has a fabric choice that looks almost exactly like when you make an open-faced grilled cheese in the toaster oven, and the cheese melts perfectly, with some little spots of brown where the cheese burned just a bit. Mmmmm. That’s what that looks like. Thank you for participating, and have a delightful weekend.
