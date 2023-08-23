Ford Teased A New Camper Concept That We’ll Probably Never Get

Ford makes some pretty fun vans here in America, there’s the all-electric e-Transit and the wonderful little Transit Connect, which sadly isn’t long for these shores anymore. But, the company’s best van is the Transit Custom, which is annoyingly only available to those pesky Europeans. Now, prepare to get even more jealous of drivers across the pond, as it sounds like Ford is working on a new camper based on that van.



For anyone not in the know, the Transit Custom sits between the Transit Connect and the full-size Transit in the Blue Oval’s range of vans in Europe. It’s 80 inches wide and 196 inches long, which makes it about the same size as a 2023 Volvo XC90 SUV.

Last year, the Transit Custom was updated to bring hybrid power and even an all-electric powertrain option to van buyers in Europe. And now, Ford is preparing to add a camper spec to the lineup. How jealous are you now?

According to AutoEvolution, Ford took to Twitter X to tease an update to its Ford Transit Custom Nugget camper, which is based on the outgoing Transit model and comes with a pop-up roof and a built-in kitchen area. The new van, the site says, will be unveiled later this week. AutoEvolution reports:

A short video published by Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a new vehicle with an elevating pop-top roof in a forested environment full of lush greenery. A person slowly opens the tent’s window while sitting in what may be a (hopefully comfy) bed. Then, the camera moves to someone else washing their hands with what seems to be a shower head that can double as a sink faucet. That would be an excellent addition for travelers who don’t want to spend one or two nights at a conventional resting place.

The Ford Transit camper was first unveiled back in 2019 and as the van it’s based on has now been updated to add plug-in hybrid options and full EV specs, it makes sense that Ford would want to update its camper to reflect this.

According to the post from Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis, whatever vehicle he’s teasing will break cover tomorrow (August 24th). Once out in the open, it could be followed by a premiere of the new VW California camper, which was also teased earlier this month.

There’s no word on pricing, specs, or a launch date for either van, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that when they do finally go on sale, at least one of them will be available stateside. Or I might just have to move back to Europe.