Florida Dog Drives Pretty Much The Same As Most Florida Drivers

Tom McParland
Florida does not have the best reputation for careful or attentive drivers. So when a dog gets behind the wheel, the driving isn’t all that different from everyday motorists.

The story comes via ABC World News Tonight’s Instagram feed where a very good boy took its owner’s Ford Taurus for a spin around the culdesac.

Apparently, the owner stepped out of the car for a moment and the canine hopped on the pedal. According to the report, the police came on the scene to rescue the dog and stopped the car. No injuries were reported.

As you can see the dog does pretty decent behind the wheel and some may make the argument that this good boy can pilot a car better than your average Florida human with an actual driver’s license.

