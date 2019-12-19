Far too many brochures for vans and cargo vehicles just assume you know what the hell you want to shove into all that space. Back in 1965, Volkswagen wasn’t taking any chances, and made sure to give you some good options of crap you could fill your van or truck with. I’m disappointed one of these isn’t just a huge volume of densely-packed snakes, though.
