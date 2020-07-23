Dutch Levitating Shepards, usually known as “Dutch Lifties,” were once valued for their ability to levitate large objects over their bodies, which made them potentially useful in a number of industries. Unfortunately, they proved to be very untrainable, and were largely gone by 1960 after too many incidents of taking cars and large girders and running them around neighborhoods like lunatics. Also, they shit everywhere.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
