Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
6
1
Illustration: Opel

Dutch Levitating Shepards, usually known as “Dutch Lifties,” were once valued for their ability to levitate large objects over their bodies, which made them potentially useful in a number of industries. Unfortunately, they proved to be very untrainable, and were largely gone by 1960 after too many incidents of taking cars and large girders and running them around neighborhoods like lunatics. Also, they shit everywhere.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Now Is Your Chance To Buy One Of Only Two Brand New Manual 2.0T Accords

Tokyo Drift Had To Hire A Fall Guy To Get Arrested On Set

Confessions Of A U.S. Navy Submarine Officer

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs

DISCUSSION

timbales
Jerk Dently

Mrs Martin wouldn’t allow Lassie in the car, so she had to run along side the vehicle while Timmy cried in the backseat. 