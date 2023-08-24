Dudes Rock

The Chippewa Flowage or Lake Chippewa as it is also known, is a lake in Northern Wisconsin that was created by damming the Chippewa river. According to chippewaflowage.com, when the land was flooded in 1923 peat bogs floated to the surface and were gradually covered with vegetation, which has kept them intact. Some of them even have mature trees flourishing on them. Because they float, the bogs are free to move around as they please. Sometimes they stay in the same place for a long time, sometimes they float down to the bridge and get stuck, blocking the passage of many of Chippewa Lake’s beautiful boaters.



So, every year or so, some guys in boats belly up to the edge of the offending bog and shove it out and away from the bridge. Aluminum fishing boats, pontoons, all kinds boats run their outboard motors in unison to push the big bog away.

Chippewa Flowage floating bog

Most of the time, it’s easy to say that America is doomed and divided, but not when you’re watching some guys with boats push a huge fucking bog around.