Do You Know Someone Who Shouldn't Have A Driver’s License?

Photo : KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Bad drivers deliver laughs on YouTube and scares on the highway. People who shouldn’t be behind the wheel somehow retain legal driving abilities. Do you know someone who should not have a driver’s license?



Advertisement

A driver’s license is an awesome privilege to have. That little plastic card is your ticket to automotive freedom. You’d think this means that you have to be at least somewhat of a decent driver to keep it. But nope, there are many drivers who shouldn’t have a license but still do.

Someone I know has failing eyesight. Every ride as this person’s passenger is chaos. Your butt will clench on every stop in traffic. How does this disaster-in-waiting retain a license? Well, the DMV in my state doesn’t actually make sure that drivers can, you know, see the road. I’ve been pushing for this person to wear some stylish glasses, but so far I’ve failed.

Do you know someone who shouldn’t have a license? Should the DMV be more strict about who is allowed drive?