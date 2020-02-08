Drive Free or Die.
Did You Bond With Your Parents Over Wrenching?

Max Finkel
Photo: US Air Force
Some of my fondest memories growing up were the moments that I worked on my parents’ cars with my dad. We didn’t do heavy-duty projects, but just working on something together and learning that I could help really cemented my relationship with cars and with him.

I remember replacing lightbulbs and wiper blades, changing oil and tires and even a sparkplug or two. Even if sometimes I got in the way and spent more time holding wrenches and parts with a scowl on my face while my dad jammed his fingers between suspension parts and brake lines to chase a fallen screw, those afternoons in the driveway were instrumental in cultivating not just my relationship with cars, but with my father as well.

So how about you? Did you mod your Mazda with mom? Did you fix your father’s Ford with you? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to include pictures if you’ve got them!

