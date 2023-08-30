Dead: RAM 1500 TRX

We all generally knew it was coming. There was just no way the Ram 15oo TRX was long for this world. After all, it has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes 702 hp, weighs about 6,500 lbs and is only rated at 12 mpg combined. That’s not great for the planet, and it also doesn’t fit with Stellantis’s plans to go electric. So it comes as no surprise today that Ram announced the TRX would go out of production at the end of the year. Which is bad news for truck fans but great news for the children you can’t see from behind the wheel.

To send off the “apex predator of the truck world” in style, Ram also announced the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly. That is the name of the truck. Not the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition. The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition. Only 4,000 will be built, but if you just want the regular apex predator, Ram promised it will continue building those alongside the TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.

“The introduction of the Ram 1500 TRX ushered in a significant shift in off-road performance trucks with a halo effect that will last for years to come,” Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. “This current chapter in Ram’s high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it’s not the end of TRX’s story. While we’ll have more news to come at a later date, we’re proud to offer our loyal performance enthusiasts the very special TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Presumably, that means there will be a TRX version of the upcoming electric Ram 1500 REV, which we can only assume will weigh as much as or more than the GMC Hummer EV. So that’s exciting. Ram also announced pricing for the TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition, and it will start at $119,620 including destination. Production will begin sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.