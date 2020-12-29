Cool Tool: The Ratcheting Serpentine Belt Tool Makes Changing Belts Easier

Screenshot : The Mechanic OC / Youtube

Over the past few weeks we’ve looked at a new take on adjustable wrenches, hand impact drivers and wrench extenders to save your knuckles. This week’s tool, the ratcheting serpentine belt tool, makes changing belts less of a nightmare.



Reader klone121 suggested the GEARWRENCH ratcheting serpentine belt tool and honestly I’m really thankful for it. Changing my own serpentine belts is a job I’d love to do myself, but each time I try, I find myself hampered by the inconvenient packaging of my car’s engine bay. So I end up employing a mechanic just to watch them struggle in the tight spaces, too.

This tool looks like it could change all that. It takes a serpentine belt removal tool — already a handy tool — and combines it with a ratchet. So if you’re working in close quarters you don’t have to worry about running out of room and repositioning the tool. Instead, it ratchets!

Watch the mechanics of the The Mechanic OC Youtube channel put it to work:

Wow, I think I want to give doing my own belts another shot. The GEARWRENCH version suggested by klone121 is $58 on sites like Amazon. Like many of the tools we’ve featured, they come in multiple sizes and at multiple price points.



Honorable mention this week goes to readers 42CrMo4, Stephen, Bob, and many others for recommending a telescopic mirror. Stephen’s suggestion was this illuminated GEARWRENCH model.

Image : GEARWRENCH

Readers have recommended a mirror every week. A telescopic mirror can solve some of the same problems you’d solve with the wireless endoscope we featured on the first entry of this series, it’s just simpler and quicker. I know I could have used a mirror to inspect my Audi TT’s cooling system last weekend.



Do you know of a weird or unique but must-have tool you think every wrencher should have? Do you want to see us put a type of tool to the test and see how it performs? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!