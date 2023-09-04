Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best New SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

When you’re shopping for a new SUV, it can be hard to know where to start. Sure, you could test drive every single possible option to figure out which one you like best, but who wants to deal with that many dealerships and all the follow-up calls from salespeople? And how do you even know that the SUV you like best is even a good one to buy?

If you’re looking for a little bit of help in that department, the good news is, our friends at Consumer Reports are here to help. They recently published a list of the best mainstream SUVs that they’ve reviewed. All of the SUVs listed excel in performance, reliability, safety and owner satisfaction. If you’re looking for luxury SUVs, though, you’ll have to wait for that list to come out later.