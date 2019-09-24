Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

This big orange Scania semi-autonomous truck is really a sweet child o’ mine. It’s one in a million, and I have the patience to love it until I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door. If you have an appetite for destruction, this driverless truck will help you tear down an entire mine, or remove lots of stuff from a construction site.

Anyway, that’s enough Guns n’ Roses puns. They aren’t even very good ones.

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

Your dad called—he wants his jokes back more than lives up to their user name today with an incredible Axl Rose pun. Those are about as rare as a Chinese Democracy. For your efforts in punnage, please accept this COTD victory. Keep it up!