Comment Of The Day: Twini Edition

Minis are incredibly cool. That fact is without dispute. In the good old days Mini built an off roady-type Jeep-sorta thing called a Moke, and to make it better off-road the company built one with four-wheel drive and a complete drivetrain at each end.

Some rally racers took this same concept and applied it to the enclosed version of the car and wiped the floor with the competition. When it was all working right. They called it a Twini. It was truly a great time in motoring. When experimentation and tinkering made for faster and more powerful cars.

Advertisement

Thanks to innovations in electric drive technology, like plug-and-play drop-in electric crate motors, we have returned to this style of thought. We can do stuff like this:

I wanna see that, too. Thanks for the awesome thought experiment, Newbombed. Have a COTD trophy and maybe go get yourself a Mini and a pair of electric motors.