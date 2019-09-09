Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Series production. These words are so important when it comes to the new drop-top front-engine V12 Ferrari. In the recent past, Ferrari has been quick to put an artificial cap on the number of such beasts it would produce, but that is now changed. The new 812 GTS will be made in unlimited numbers, so your dad doesn’t have to own a dealership to get one. This is the Ferrari for the everyperson.

It’s pure supply and demand mixed with a little bit of economies of scale, right? The more of these Ferrari makes, the lower demand there will be, driving down the price. Plus, the more of these Ferrari makes, the cheaper they will be to produce, driving up profit. It’s a win-win for everyone! The invisible hand of the market proves itself victorious yet again. Adam Smith continues to smile upon us.

For this hilariously tongue-firmly-in-cheek missive, I’m awarding GrayHays today’s COTD victory. May all your Ferraris be inexpensive and V12-powered.