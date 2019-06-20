Photo: David Tracy (Jalopnik)

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

It’s fun to sometimes imagine yourself in someone else’s shoes. Sometimes you just want to pretend to be, I don’t know, a nice guy who brought home a free Jeep Grand Wagoneer. And maybe you have it because you just love Jeeps so much. Like so, so much.

In response to David’s post today about his new acquisition and its subsequent towing, reader A. Barth took things a step further and set up what could happen to the Wagoneer. It’s completely based on the hypothetical. Completely!

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

I don’t think this is what’ll happen to David’s new Jeep. I’m praying that it doesn’t. But at least if it sinks completely into the mud, then it’ll be one with Mother Nature once again. There’s some poetry in that.