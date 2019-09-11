Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Earlier this afternoon we learned that McLaren has launched a recall campaign for your rare and exciting Senna hypercar. The lightweight track-focused monster has an issue where it can wear a hole in the wiring harness. Damage to the car may occur as a consequence of the worn wiring harness. McLaren, being the understated and unexcitable Brits that they are, issued the recall in very calm and reserved language.

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

Luckily willzx is here to help provide a proper English-to-English translation. I laughed my ass off when I saw this comment, and for that I am awarding them today’s COTD victory. Well done. May all of your English be in English.