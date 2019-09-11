Comment Of The DayYour good comments.
Earlier this afternoon we learned that McLaren has launched a recall campaign for your rare and exciting Senna hypercar. The lightweight track-focused monster has an issue where it can wear a hole in the wiring harness. Damage to the car may occur as a consequence of the worn wiring harness. McLaren, being the understated and unexcitable Brits that they are, issued the recall in very calm and reserved language.
Luckily willzx is here to help provide a proper English-to-English translation. I laughed my ass off when I saw this comment, and for that I am awarding them today’s COTD victory. Well done. May all of your English be in English.