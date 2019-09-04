Image: Faraday Future

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

From the beginning Faraday Future sounded a bit too good to be true. The FFZero1 concept had me salivating at the prospect of a proper electric sports car. The “production” FF91 was ugly but fast and functional. It was very convincing, what with the CES rollout and lots of media coverage. For the last two years at least, however, it’s been a ridiculous roller coaster ride of funding snafus and delays.

With two big rounds of firings and layoffs, plus a restructuring period in there somewhere, it’s no surprise that people no longer have faith in FF. Despite hundreds of millions of dollars in tax incentives and government backed projects, Faraday Future backed away from a manufacturing facility that it had already begun constructing. As a Nevada resident, that one still chaps my ass.

Anyway, this clever little name change caught my eye today, and for giving me a reason to chuckle about this whole situation Elhigh wins the coveted COTD crown. Faraway Future, man you crack me up. Keep it up.