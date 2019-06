Image: The Spy Who Loved Me

An electric Lotus hypercar is on its way. I hope it will be futuristic and cool, but some people, like AESTHETIC, are justifiably nervous, given, uh, British automakers’ reputation for building things that are nice but don’t work very well.

Luckily, Your dad called — he wants his jokes back has the ideal backup plan for it.

Zing!

Nobody will hear the car sneaking up on them. Give it some active-camo technology and you’re golden. Perfect spy car.