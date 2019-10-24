Comment Of The Day: Nothing Can Be Certain Edition

In a world obscured by a shroud of uncertainty, there are a few things that we know will always be true. The sun will always rise in the east, the world will always be round, a Porsche will be reasonably competitive at a race track somewhere, death will come for us all, and taxes. Until recently, we could also rely on Subaru’s EJ series of boxer engines. Now it’s dead, or at least on its final 1UP life, and that’s a little bit sad.

Advertisement

For your comments in remembrance of the long-serving Subi engine, you’ve earned today’s COTD victory, rctothefuture. Have a milkshake on me.