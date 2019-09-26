Comment Of The Day: Horses For Courses Edition

Image : GMC

I know for a fact that if you have even one horse, you suddenly need a heavy duty dually diesel truck to move it around. I grew up in rural Michigan, and the average horse farm had twenty gajillion pounds of towing capacity, even though the average horse weighs under 2000 pounds and could be towed by pretty much any light truck. The solution to this problem isn’t to get a larger truck, it’s to get smaller horses!

I love a good anecdote. Big ups to the Fit-driving mini-horse owner. That’s totally awesome. Disrupt the horse industry! Thanks for telling your true story skidooboy. For that little mane and tale, you win today’s COTD crown. Enjoy that feeling while it lasts.