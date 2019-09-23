Image: Jalopnik/Jason Torchinsky

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Cars have so much junk on them now to save a tiny little fraction of gasoline. They have so much junk that they’re less safe. All they really need is a FuelShark. Obviously. You know it. I know it. The President knows it.



If every car in America had this amazing fuel saving technology, we would have independence from foreign oil within a year. It would save the ice caps and the whales in one fell swoop. We could all retire early!

That’s not true, though, because the Fuelshark runs on bullshit, much like President Trump’s knowledge of cars.

Today’s COTD crown goes to Valsidalv, for reminding me that Fuelshark is an option. Well done.