Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

Today we eulogized the demise of an absolutely meh convertible as the Opel Cascada left the U.S. market. The car hadn’t exactly been selling well, and American buyers don’t respond very well to Opel products, obviously. I’m not sure why General Motors saw a need to bring a relatively unknown and extremely niche automobile to North America and then spend almost nothing on marketing to let anyone know that it even exists.

Oh, right, they do that all the time.

As the owner of a lovely Buick, this hurts me at my very core, but where is the lie? Turning Jalopanese speaks truth, as Buick may as well not exist anymore. Tongue firmly in cheek, this comment shames GM for its marketing foibles. Congrats on your COTD victory.