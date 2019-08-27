Comment Of The Day: Engine Swap Edition

A Corvette makes for a great sports car. The formula is as old as the day is long, a big engine in a lightweight performance chassis. You know what makes an even better sports car? Big engine in an even-lighter-weight performance chassis. That’s why an LS-swapped Miata is so damn good.

But what if GM made a better engine than the venerable and easily available LS? There’s a rumor going around that the next Z06 engine could h ave 800 horsepower and a glorious flat-plane crankshaft V8. If more is better, then most is best. Give me one of these fantastic future ‘Vette engines to shove into a Miata engine compartment forthwith.

Could you imagine an 800 horsepower high-revving NA Miata? Admiral Asskicker can, and that’s why they win today’s COTD crown. I like the cut of your jib, Admiral. *Salutes with the twinkle of a tear in my eye*