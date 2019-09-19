Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

So here’s an anecdote from my father’s youth. When he was in his teens he had an early 1970s Ford Mustang Mach 1. He had been working on the car in between shifts bailing hay out in the family fields. When it came time for dinner, my grandmother told my uncle to go fetch my father, so Unc jumps in the Mach to peel off down the street for a rapid pickup. The hood pins weren’t pinned. Crash Test Brother.

For reminding me of that humorous story that my dad likes to tell, I’m awarding today’s COTD victory to Skeffles. And to go along with your glory, here’s a song to get stuck in your head for the rest of the evening.