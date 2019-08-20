Comment Of The Day: Camo T-Shirt Edition

Where I live in Northern Nevada, camouflage apparel is practically de rigu eur. The local sporting goods and hunt/fish stores double as clothing stores around here. But that’s not what I want to wear. I—along with a few commenters—want a different kind of camouflage.

The camo that manufacturers put on their pre-production test mules is a black and white mess of swirls and chunks. Ostensibly the camo is designed to hide and diminish creases and design cues. I have a few creases and features that I wouldn’t mind hiding.

For this brief bit of fun today, I’m awarding huja with the COTD victory. I hope one day you find the t-shirt that makes you look like Wolverine. When you do, I’ll buy ten.