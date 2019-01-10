Drive Free or Die.
Comment Of The Day

Comment Of The Day: Bond's Binks Edition

Bradley Brownell
Filed to:BMW Z3
964
4
Save
Image: Bonhams
Comment Of The DayYour good comments.
PrevNextView All

The 1990s were a wild time, and films of the era were even wilder. Back in 1995 James Bond was lured away from the plush and gorgeous Jaguar-based Ford-owned Aston Martins of the day to put around in BMWs, perhaps most infamously the then-new BMW Z3 in the Caribbean. The Z3, nor the Bond who drove it, has not aged particularly well in the eyes of fans.

The Z3 was an interloper in an otherwise polished franchise of films. It stuck out like a sore thumb in comparison to the Bond cars that came before it and after. It was an unfortunate part of the canon. Just like another addition to another famous franchise, which would come just four years later in the heady days of summer 1999. They both even look a bit awkward.

Advertisement

Ash78, metinks yousa pretty hot at dis commenting ting. And now I need to go take a hot shower. Congrats on your COTD victory.

Share This Story

About the author

Bradley Brownell
Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

TwitterPosts