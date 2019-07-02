Cars are too expensive in 2019 because they’re too nice. And for that same reason, there seem to be fewer reasons to upgrade to a brand new car now than ever. That was all discussed earlier today, but one comment spurned an interesting debate on the merits of modern systems. Specifically, automatic multi-blink turn signals.
I’m not saying I completely agree with Ash78’s position here, but, it did kick off quite a thread about what some people perceive as annoying and what others are fans of.
Those modern blinkers, for example, which you can tap once to trigger an automatic triple-blink... I’ve found them pleasant to use while shifting lanes. But, also, I’ve definitely hit them by accident and felt really weird about it. Now that this has your attention, are you a fan of auto-blinkers or not?