Illustration for article titled Comment of the Day: Automatic Blinkers; Yay or Nay Edition
Photo: Andrew P Collins
Comment Of The DayYour good comments.  

Cars are too expensive in 2019 because they’re too nice. And for that same reason, there seem to be fewer reasons to upgrade to a brand new car now than ever. That was all discussed earlier today, but one comment spurned an interesting debate on the merits of modern systems. Specifically, automatic multi-blink turn signals.

I’m not saying I completely agree with Ash78’s position here, but, it did kick off quite a thread about what some people perceive as annoying and what others are fans of.

Those modern blinkers, for example, which you can tap once to trigger an automatic triple-blink... I’ve found them pleasant to use while shifting lanes. But, also, I’ve definitely hit them by accident and felt really weird about it. Now that this has your attention, are you a fan of auto-blinkers or not?