Bubba Wallace Is Leaving Richard Petty's NASCAR Team

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced today that he will be done driving the No. 43 car with Richard Petty Motorsports after this season, with nine races to go. It is a bit of a mystery, for now, where he goes next.

First, Bubba’s statement:

And some reporting from the Associated Press’s Jenna Fryer:

Meanwhile, Fox’s Bob Pockrass hints that Ganassi could still be likely:

Wallace has been active all year in the Black Lives Matter movement but there was no indication today (yet) that him leaving RPM has anything to do with that. More likely it’s about money and sponsorships:

Here’s Richard Petty Motorsports’ statement via NASCAR.com:

“Earlier this morning, Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr., informed Richard Petty Motorsports he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season,” RPM said in a prepared statement. “We will complete the season with Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the near future.”

I will update this post as we learn more.