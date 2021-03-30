Blip: Young SS

Photo : Jason Torchinsky

I’m back! Yesterday I took the kid up to Duncan Imports to look at a bunch of cars, among which was this amazing Subaru 360 Young SS—the sporty version of the tiny Subaru 360. Where the normal 360 made about 16 horsepower, the Young SS one, with its twin carbs, made a ravenous 36 hp—that’s 100 hp per liter, before any of you smug bastards laugh. That’s no joke.

It also has a dent (intentional) in the roof to help hold a surfboard, which is cool.

Anyway, I love it.