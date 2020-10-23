Vote 2020 graphic
Blip: Wolseley, The Ultimate Game

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
3
Illustration for article titled Blip: Wolseley, The Ultimate Game
Photo: Wolseley/BL

It’s Friday! You made it through the week! Not like this poor Wolseley, which, as you can see, is bring stalked by an assassin car and likely will be dead by the time you finish this sentence. Be careful out there. Safety features don’t help when you’re being hunted.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

THE CALL IS COMING FROM UNDER THE HOOD! 😱