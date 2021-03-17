Blip: Wizard Dad

This 1959 brochure for a German Ford Taunus wagon is pretty conventional until we get to the spread with this page, when all of a sudden this dude breaks out his impressive levitation powers, which he’s employing to float a half-dozen or so items a very short distance into the back of that Taunus. This guy very likely has the sublime knowledge of how to teleport or transmute elements, but this is how he’s using those powers. This is some Hufflepuff shit, amirite?
DISCUSSION
Naw, you assume he’s moving stuff into the Taunus. He’s stealing everything.