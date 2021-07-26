Blip: What's Up With These Dogs?

So, do the dogs own the house here? Are the people in that lovely NSU Prinz Sport coming over for a visit, because it feels like that, with the little Daschund-looking fella there greeting the passenger through the window and the curly dog looking on, calmly. This feels like the dogs’ house, no people. Is that just me?
DISCUSSION
It’s obviously the human couple just had a nice day with the dog couple at the dog couple’s house.
“Thank you again for having us, Susan, we really MUST do this more often!”
“Hey, I’ll see you Wednesday for poker night, Frank. I need to win back my money from your friends!”