Blip: What's Up With These Dogs?

I just want to know if the dogs are calling the shots, here

Jason Torchinsky
Image for article titled Blip: What&#39;s Up With These Dogs?
Image: NSU

So, do the dogs own the house here? Are the people in that lovely NSU Prinz Sport coming over for a visit, because it feels like that, with the little Daschund-looking fella there greeting the passenger through the window and the curly dog looking on, calmly. This feels like the dogs’ house, no people. Is that just me?

By
Harry

It’s obviously the human couple just had a nice day with the dog couple at the dog couple’s house.


“Thank you again for having us, Susan, we really MUST do this more often!”


“Hey, I’ll see you Wednesday for poker night, Frank. I need to win back my money from your friends!”