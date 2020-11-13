Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: What The Hell Is Going On In This Country (Squire)?

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: What The Hell Is Going On In This Country (Squire)?
Photo: Ford

It’s Friday, so first off, bang-up job on the week. I’ll be writing up commendations in all your files. But first I’d like you to consider this 1975 Ford wagons brochure. Look at the picture on the left, the cutaway view of that Country Squire. What’s going on, especially in the middle seat? Is that a woman and her doctor being shown a picture by a priest while kids played checkers in the background and mom was explaining “the monthlies” to her daughter up front?

Advertisement

I don’t get the middle seat, really. I don’t recall drive-through art or portrait services in the 1970s, medical or otherwise. Hmm.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Shredder Eats Mines Raw For Lunch & Cooks Them For Dinner

The BMW iX Is A 300-Mile Electric Flagship And A Huge Deal For BMW

At $6,900, Is This 2005 Audi TT 3.2 Quattro S-Line Worth A Look?

So What Were Those Secret Flying Wing Aircraft Spotted Over Texas?

DISCUSSION

sidbridge
Sid Bridge

I think this was a pilot for the failed sitcom “Country Squire” where all the action took place in a a Country Squire. It just couldn’t make the ratings the other network was getting with “Town & Country”