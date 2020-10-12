Blip: What Goes On In The Fiats Stays In The Fiats

Welcome to another week of unbridled victories and deep, all-consuming joy! I figured it would be helpful if you saw what people were suggested they could use a Fiat 128 for in the mid-1970s. It seems like sort of a mix between car-type uses and some kind of clubhouse/private retreat use. I bet this’ll come up this week in your personal life, so take note.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION
At first I thought these were printed drinking glasses.