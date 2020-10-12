Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.

Blip: What Goes On In The Fiats Stays In The Fiats

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
8
Save
Illustration for article titled Blip: What Goes On In The Fiats Stays In The Fiats
Illustration: Fiat

Welcome to another week of unbridled victories and deep, all-consuming joy! I figured it would be helpful if you saw what people were suggested they could use a Fiat 128 for in the mid-1970s. It seems like sort of a mix between car-type uses and some kind of clubhouse/private retreat use. I bet this’ll come up this week in your personal life, so take note.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

All The Wacky Submarine Terms You Never Knew You Wanted To Know

The Aston Martin Vantage Is The Coolest Car I Can't Remember Driving

The World's Most Secretive 737 Is America's Key To Better Stealth Tech

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs

DISCUSSION

kyle138
10001010

At first I thought these were printed drinking glasses.