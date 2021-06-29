Blip: What Are They Driving In?

I always loved the look of the early Fiat 850 Spiders, with their sloping, round headlights and clean lines and thin, blade-like bumpers. If I had one, you can sure as feces bet I’d want to whip that thing around in about an inch and a half of steaming hot split-pea soup, like a motherflossing king.
What’s with the oversized heads? A grab handle on the passenger side might be advantageous so she doesn’t have to grab the windshield frame also.