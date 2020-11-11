Blip: Two Ford Thunderbirds Sit In An Epic Car Collection Near The Chrysler Headquarters In Michigan

In the shadow of the Chrysler Technical Center in Auburn Hills sit two small workshops/showrooms owned by a man named Mark and his business Nostalgic Motoring. The cars in those buildings are so mind-blowingly rare, I struggled to believe my eyes upon seeing them yesterday. More to come on this. For now, enjoy this photo of some Thunderbirds. In the background, you’ll find a 427 Corvette, another T-bird, an old Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, a Nash-Healey Le Mans Coupe, and two Tucker engines on stands.
DISCUSSION
I had a coworker that did work for the Big 3. Had some cool stories.
I wouldn’t be surprised if these T-Birds are owned or at least rented by Ford to put into their offices regularly. My old coworker talked about Detroit being full of amazing cars in all sorts of collections that are loaned out to inspire the employees for a month or so. He talked about having to walk around a Superbird to visit a customer at Chrysler. He went back a week later and the Superbird had been replaced with a 300C.
He did have a pro-tip. Be aware of what you rent before visiting them. He rented a car and ran off to visit Ford. His rental was a Nissan and he claims the special parking space for suppliers that showed up with non-Ford cars might have actually been in Montana.. He turned it in a switched to a Dodge and got a space right by the front door when he visited Chrysler. He actually would reserve three rentals from 3 different agencies back when it was Hertz always had Fords, Avis always had GMs and National typically had Chryslers.