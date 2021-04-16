ShopSubscribe
Blip: Turning Is Overrated

Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Standard

You made it through another week! I always believed in you, even when everyone was saying all those terrible things and talking about how funny you look or whatever. Don’t even think about that. Think about how much we once seem to have wanted hover-vans, so much so that we started designing vans like they could hover, even when they very much couldn’t.

I would drive this GMC everyday of everyweek.