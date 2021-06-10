Blip: This Is Where The People Go

I’m not exactly sure why this old Subaru Sambar ad needed to show where the driver sits—there’s pretty much no other possible place it could be, or another position they could be in. Were they clearing up a rumor that to drive these, you sat on your knees and the pedals were mounted on the back wall of the cab?
23
Save
Alerts
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
While we’re on the topic of 2nd gen sambars, can we just take a moment to appreciate the sambar’s adorable little smiley face, made with the headlights and cabin vent?