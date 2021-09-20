Normally when I think of Citroëns, I think of cleverly and quirkily-engineered vehicles that just aren’t really like anything else. The 2CV, DS, GS, that sort of thing. Even the utility vehicles I think of are like that, like the H-van. But they also made pretty conventional-looking trucks, like this Citroën Benne that sure just looks and feels like a normal, mainstream ‘50s-era pickup.

Does the tailgate slide down like a rolltop desk? Does it use octagonal pistons? It must be hiding some weirdness, right?