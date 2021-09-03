Fun Friday Fact! Did you know people in France could text each other in the 1970s? It’s true! Instead of a computerized, mobile phone, radio-cellular setup like we use today, there was a fleet of people in Peugeot 204 vans who would just take a short message from you to whomever you wanted, at least within a 30-minute drive.
The system operated 24/7 and was responsible for up to 67 percent of the road traffic in France by 1979.
DISCUSSION
Joke from the post notwithstanding, the French did actually have a completely independent messaging and videotext system between 1980 and 2012 called Minitel which ran on its own network with millions of users a decade before the World Wide Web came along. It was not easy to put one of those terminals in a car, but Citroën (who else!) tried with the 1986 Éole concept...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minitel