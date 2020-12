Screenshot : Studebaker/Autominded.net

Did you know Studebaker made a Land Cruiser about four years before Toyota did? It’s true, and that’s it up there. It’s about as far from Toyota’s version as I can imagine, but I think it would be fun to bring one to some exclusive Land Cruisers-only show and demand to be let in. I bet they’d do it.

Also, that brochure says “incomparable” but look what we’ve just been doing. Take that, Studebaker.