Blip: The Other Kind Of Picnic

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: The Other Kind Of Picnic
Photo: Citroën

Here’s something modern carmakers never seem to advertise or promote anymore: how easy it is to disassemble their cars in a nice, verdant field with the family. The Citroën DS was famously easy to remove body panels from, as you can see here, and why not show that off?

If they know another family with a different color DS, they could effectively swap paint jobs in like 30 minutes or so! Tell me that’s not cool.

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

bruces85
BruceS85

Y’know what this is? This is teaching the kids a prank mom ‘n’ dad pulled in college over Christmas break, when they disassembled that snotty Chaz’s Citroen, and reassembled it on the roof of the chemistry building, while Chaz and family vacationed in Basel. When Chaz returned, he could see the top of his beloved car peaking over the roof of the chem building. Chazzer had to pay $3,973 (and that was 1977 dollars) to have a crew remove it from the rooftop. In addition, the university fined him $200 for illegal parking, and another $400 to repair damage to the chem building’s roof.

Don’t ask me how I know, but I know. Oh, I know!