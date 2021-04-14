Blip: The Other Kind Of Picnic

Photo : Citroën

Here’s something modern carmakers never seem to advertise or promote anymore: how easy it is to disassemble their cars in a nice, verdant field with the family. The Citroën DS was famously easy to remove body panels from, as you can see he re, and why not show that off?

If they know another family with a different color DS, they could effectively swap paint jobs in like 30 minutes or so! Tell me that’s not cool.