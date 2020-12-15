Blip: The Nose Option

There’s very few times in automotive history where you could basically specify a hood/nose as an option for a vehicle, but these old MAN trucks seem to be one of those rare times. What a glorious world it would be if you could go into any dealership and ask for, say, an Altima, with the noseless option, or maybe a cabover Excursion or something. Dare to dream.
Cab forward ALL THE THINGS!