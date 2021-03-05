Blip: The Lies Of Symmetry

Photo : Fiat

Hey! It’s the end of the week! I made some calls and arranged to get all of you two bonus days where you can do whatever, so enjoy that. I wanted to show you this old 1963 Fiat 1300, because it has an interesting detail I like, in a weird way. They wanted the car to be so symmetrical that they pulled a weird trick: on the rear, one side has a round reverse lamp, and the other has a same-sized fuel-filler cap. I guess they sized the reverse lamp to match the fuel cap, instead of vice-versa? It’s an odd thing, when you think about it.