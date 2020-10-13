It’s Prime Day!
Drive Free or Die
Blip: The Joy Of Paint

Blip: The Joy Of Paint

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Images
Illustration for article titled Blip: The Joy Of Paint
Photo: Opel

Did you know that Europe used 100 percent pure Colombian cocaine as a binding agent for most commercial wall paints from 1964 to 1979? It was assumed the intoxicating qualities would be rendered inert, but this proved not to be true, which is where the Dutch expression “high as a house painter” first came into widespread use.

Jason Torchinsky

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik

DISCUSSION

tacofan
Tacofan

We need more cars with cool colors like this in our world. Off the top of my head, I think Honda and Dodge have a green like this and that’s only on single model cars.

On a different note, those paint cans have to be empty, there’s no way that rear end wouldn’t be sagging with all that weight in the back.  It’s a 70's Opel after all.