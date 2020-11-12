Blip: The Earthenware Frog

Photo : Fiat

Hello, good morning, oh man am I glad to see you. I had a crazy vision last night I need to tell you about. I was in an exotic land, it felt like somewhere in the Levant, and I bought an earthenware frog from a mysterious vendor in a tent. When I gave the frog a tentative lick, to see if its mind-altering qualities were as advertised, there was a flash of putty-colored light and the frog had transformed into a Fiat 1100! Ever have that dream?